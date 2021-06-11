PSEB 12th Exams 2021: Punjab Board to Hold Online Practicals from June 15

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will hold the practical exams for class 12 students in an online mode. The Punjab board had already hold practical exams for vocational stream and NSQF subjects. Practicals for the remaining classes could not be held due to the COVID-19 led lockdown, now for these students, exams will be held from, June 15 to June 26 in online mode.

It is likely that the Punjab Board might assess students based on practicals, as of now, the board has not cancelled its class 12 exams. In fact, the Punjab Board had earlier said that it is more likely to hold the exams for class 12. PSEB officials informed that the board is considering holding exams for only three main subjects for every stream. However, after the postponement of the CBSE 12 exams, it is expected that PSEB too will cancel its exams.

PSEB also said that the exam centers will be allotted to each student within a radius of three kilometers from their respective homes. As per the earlier plan, PSEB will hold re-exams two months after the conduct of the main exam. There has not been any update on the exam dates yet.

In the recent notice, the Controller of Examinations directed all the school heads of PSEB-affiliated schools to ensure no candidate is deprived from these exams. He also directed the heads of the institutes to ensure strict adherence to the instructions issued by the Punjab Government and the Health Department regarding the COVID-19 pandemic while conducting the practical test.

In PSEB-affiliated schools, Punjab Board holds exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. For the rest of the board classes, Punjab School Education Board has already announced the results based on internal assessments. The final decision is pending only for class 12 students. These exams are considered critical since they are also the entry gateway to colleges in India and abroad.

