PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Releases Class 12 Results at pseb.ac.in; When and Where to Check

PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date and time | The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) released the PSEB class 12 results. The Board officials had confirmed on Monday evening that the PSEB will announce the PSEB 12th result 2020 on July 21 at 11am. Students who had taken the Punjab Board class 12 exams can now check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

On Monday, there were speculations that the Punjab Board will declare the PSEB 12th results on July 20, however, the Board officials confirmed the reports to be false. Earlier, the board had to cancel few papers in view of the coronavirus spread and the lockdown situation in March. The Punjab Board will announce the results based on the best performing subjects.

The School education secretary, Krishan Kumar, on Monday evening told The Hindustan Times that the PSEB will declare the class 12 results on July 21 at 11 am. Meanwhile, the website quoted Janak Raj Mehrok, PSEB examination controller, saying, “We are under process and no date has been finalised yet to declare the results of Class 12. It’s a fake news that PSEB is declaring the result on July 20.”

For the cancelled papers, the marks distribution system is the same as the CBSE's new assessment scheme. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated.

PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Your Score Online

Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.

Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.

About the Punjab State Education Board

The Punjab School Education Board, also known as the PSEB, is considered as one of the top education boards in India. Each year, over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams.

The PSEB was founded in the year 1969 and was granted autonomy in 1987. Along with conducting board examinations every year, it is the responsibility of PSEB to set, revise, and update the syllabus, be the regulatory authority to implement new education policies, and modernise education in the state. Private and government schools and colleges, both, are affiliated to the Punjab Board. All the matters of education and their related issues are addressed by PSEB.