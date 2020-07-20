PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: Punjab Board to Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Results 2020 | The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the PSEB 12th result 2020 tomorrow (July 21). The Punjab Board results are released and can be checked on the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The PSEB 12th results are likely to be declared for all the streams – science, commerce and arts. There are some reports that suggest that the PSEB 12th results can be released by the Punjab Board today, while few reports say that the Class 12 results are set to be declared tomorrow or the day after. Nearly 3.5 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their PSEB 12th results.

Punjab Board students will be able to check their class 12 scores on the official website that can also be accessed from mobile phones. The PSEB will announce the class 12 results based on only three examinations that were successfully before pandemic broke out in the country, and the rest of the exams were postponed.

Weeks later, the Punjab Board cancelled the remaining examinations and revealed that no merit list of students will be released this year.

PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Your Score Online

Step 1. Visit the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.

Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.

Last year, over 86.41% of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination and the girl students had clear it with 90.86 per cent marks in a average.