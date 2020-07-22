PSEB 12th Result 2020: Newly Married Teen Girl Scores 99.77%, Aims to Move to Canada for Higher Studies

PSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Punjab Board on Tuesday announced PSEB Class 12 Results 2020, in which several students have successfully passed the exams. Among those who have secured over 99 per cent marks, there is a newly married 18-year-old girl named Balwinder Kaur, who is from Ludhiana’s Ishanpur village. She has scored 99.77 per cent marks in Punjab Board 12th Exams Humanities stream this year. Balwinder, who turned 18 on July 13, almost a week before getting married, has obtained 449 marks out of 450.

Gurwinder Singh (25), husband of Balwinder and a truck mechanic by profession in Dubai said that he want his wife to clear IELTS and apply for PR in Canada. “We want to move to Canada. She is a bright student and we want her to clear IELTS too, get enough bands and apply for PR in Canada,” Indian Express quoted Gurwinder as saying, who is currently home at Mohammadgarh village in Malerkotla.

Meanwhile, Balwinder, who is beaming with joy after scoring over 99 per cent marks in Punjab 12th Boards, said that she is looking forward to move to Canada and pursue higher education there.

When asked about getting married at such a young age, Balwinder said, "My parents married me at this young age because my mother doesn’t keep well and they had some financial constraints. But my husband and in-laws are very happy seeing my results today. I also want to move abroad. I will continue studying once I reach Canada. I am very happy with my marriage. The aim is now IELTS bands.”

“We are very happy with her board results and distributing sweets,” Indian Express quoted Balwinder's elated mother-in-law as saying.

Balwinder, who studied from Government Senior Secondary School, Rajewal in Ludhiana, has scored 75/75 in English and Punjabi, the two papers she wrote. In rest of the subjects, she has got 100/100 in History, 100/100 in Political Science and 99 in Physical Education on basis of average marks formula adopted by the Punjab PSEB Board to evaluate students this year after few exams got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.