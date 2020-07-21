PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Declares PSEB Class 12 Results; List of Websites

PSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has announces Punjab Class 12 Results 2020. Students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards. This year, the Punjab Board announced the PSEB 12th Result 2020 for nearly 3.5 lakh students based on the best performing subjects formula. This decision was taken after few exams got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation in the country.

Follow all recent updates related to PSEB 12th Result 2020 on News18 Live Blog.

It is to be noted that sometimes the official website of state boards turn unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of the results. Hence, in such a situation, students need not worry as they can check their scores through alternative websites.

Here's a list of alternative websites to check PSEB Board 12th Result 2020:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check-

Step 1: Visit any website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details mentioned on admit card when asked

Step 4: Click on the submit button and view the result

Last year, over 86.41 per cent of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination and the girl students had clear it with 90.86 per cent marks in a average.