Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Declares PSEB Class 12 Results; List of Websites

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 21, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Declares PSEB Class 12 Results; List of Websites
(Image: News18.com)

PSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has announces Punjab Class 12 Results 2020. Students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards. This year, the Punjab Board announced the PSEB 12th Result 2020 for nearly 3.5 lakh students based on the best performing subjects formula. This decision was taken after few exams got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation in the country.

Follow all recent updates related to PSEB 12th Result 2020 on News18 Live Blog.

It is to be noted that sometimes the official website of state boards turn unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of the results. Hence, in such a situation, students need not worry as they can check their scores through alternative websites.

Here's a list of alternative websites to check PSEB Board 12th Result 2020:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check-

  • Step 1: Visit any website mentioned above

  • Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

  • Step 3: Enter the required details mentioned on admit card when asked

  • Step 4: Click on the submit button and view the result

Last year, over 86.41 per cent of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination and the girl students had clear it with 90.86 per cent marks in a average.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading