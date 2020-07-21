Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Releases Intermediate Class 12 Results at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB class 12 results. Students who had taken the Punjab Board class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 21, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Releases Intermediate Class 12 Results at pseb.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)

PSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Punjab Board of Secondary Education (PSEB) has announced the results for Class 12 on Tuesday. The PSEB Intermediate results were declared for all the three streams – arts, commerce and science. All the students who sat for the Punjab Board Class 12 Examinations 2020 can check their result on the official website at pseb.ac.in. The official website says PSEB 12th "results now available".

Follow the latest updates on the PSEB 12th Result 2020 on News18 live blog

PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Punjab Board Score Online

Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.

Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.

For the year 2020, around 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB 12th Board Examination. Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the board could conduct only three examinations before the schools were shut started. This resulted in postponing the PSEB Class 12 Board exams to a later date.

However, given the present state of the deadly virus pandemic across India, the Punjab Board decided to cancel all the remaining examination. The PSEB Class 12 Result 2020 has been prepared on the basis of the three examinations that were already conducted. The Punjab Board has also decided not to release a PSEB Class 12 Merit List this year.

It is important to note here that each student will have to secure a minimum of 20 per cent marks in practical examinations and 33 per cent in the theory section in order to pass the test. If a student fails to secure minimum passing marks for any subject, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary/ compartment examination. The date of the same has not been declared yet.

