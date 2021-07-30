PSEB 12th Result 2021: How to Check Punjab Board 12th Marks Online, via SMS

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be releasing the class 12 result 2021 today at 2.30 pm on its official website pseb.ac.in. Once it is uploaded on the website students can access their scorecard by using their roll number, date of birth and other registration details.

Nearly 3.18 lakh students are waiting for their PSEB class 12 result this year. This time, the PSEB too had cancelled the class 12 exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Instead, it opted for an alternative evaluation scheme to assess the students. Here’s how you can check the PSEB class 12 result 2021 online

PSEB 12th Result 2021: How to Check Online

Step 1: First open any internet browser and search for the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: As you go to the homepage of the website, click on the link for Punjab Board 12th results 2021/senior secondary result

Step 3: Now, key in your details as asked like roll number, date of birth and submit it

Step 4: Your PSEB class 12 result 2021 will be opened on the screen.

Step 5: View your subject-wise marks and save a copy of the same for future references. You can use this scorecard as a provisional mark sheet.

Students must note that the original mark sheet can be obtained from their respective schools.

Sometimes, the official website might not work due to heavy traffic on the page. In such cases, students need not worry as they can access their results through the SMS service. To obtain the score through SMS, they will require to type their roll number as “PB12(roll number)” and send it to 5676750. The subject-wise score will be flashed on the screen.

The PSEB has opted for a 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the student. 30 per cent weightage will be given to the theory component of the best three performing subjects of Class 10 and 30 per cent to marks obtained by the students in Class 11 and 40 per cent to pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment of Class 12.

