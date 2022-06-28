PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to Check Punjab Board Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has announced the class 12 results today, June 28. Students will, however, be able to access their result link tomorrow, June 29 at 10 AM. The pass percentage stands at 96.96%. The results were declared via a press conference. Students will be able to get their marks online at the official websites at — pseb.ac.in, punjab.idairesults.com, and indiaresults.com. The results were set to be announced earlier but later deferred two times.

PSEB 12th Results LIVE Updates

Out of the 3,01,725 students who took exams, as many as 2,92,520 passed. The pass percentage is at 96.96% which is just a drop by 1.51 percentage point compared to last year. Girls have outperformed boys. The top three ranks have been obtained by girls. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur, all have scored 497 marks out of 500.

To pass the PSEB 12th exam, students need score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation and those who fail will have to repeat the year. This year, Punjab Board conducted two board exams. The result of term 1 has been declared and term 2 will be announced today. The final result will be the combination of both the terms.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Results 2022: Documents needed

Students will need their ADMIT CARD to check marks as it contains the roll number. They will have to enter their unique id and their name as per the hall ticket to get their results online quickly. Students must note that the online marksheet will act a final one and those want to get the hardcopy will have to pay Rs 800.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go the official website of PSEB — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Punjab board 12th result 2022 link on the webpage

Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your Class 12th result will be shown on the screen. Take a printout

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

If students are unable to access the official website, they can also check their result via SMS. For that, they have to type their roll number as “PB12(roll number)” on a fresh message box and send it to 5676750. The subject-wise score will be flashed on the screen once it is out.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB

Step 6: Choose the Punjab Board 12th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: How will final results be calculated

The Punjab board held the Class 12 exams in two terms this year. While the term 1 results have already been announced, the term 2 results will be out today. How will the final result be calculated? Students must note that the term 2 result is not the final one. It will be based on term 1 and term 2 results combined. PSEB, however, is yet to declare the weightage of each term.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Not happy with marks? Know your options

To pass, students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation by paying additional fees. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Students who fail in a maximum of two subjects also have the option to apply for the supplementary examination. Those who fail compartment exams as well, will, however, have to repeat the year.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: What to Check in Punjab Board 12th Marksheet

After getting the results, students must cross check all the details on the PSEB 12th results 2022, to ensure it is error-free. This includes marks, overall percentage, name of the student with spelling, personal details, school name and spelling, percentage and grade calculation, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not. In case of any error in result, students must get in touch with the respective school authorities or PSEB directly through mail.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Merit List after 2 years

The PSEB will announce the merit list today as well. The topper list or the merit list will include the names of toppers with their marks. It will be announced within a few minutes of the results. Last year, since the class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, the results were declared on alternative assessment and the merit list was not issued.

PSEB to Charge Rs 800 for Hardcopy of Punjab Board 12th Result 2022

Punjab Board had earlier announced that it will charge Rs 800 from all the students who want to get the hard copy of their class 10 and 12 board exam results. PSEB Chairman, Dr Yograj has said that the soft copy of the result will be available free of cost through the DigiLocker app and it is not compulsory for the students to opt for the hard copy of their marksheets.

Punjab Board 12th Results 2022: Top colleges to apply for after PSEB HS

Once students have cleared class 12, students can apply at top colleges across India. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, the top 15 colleges in India are:

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur

Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 7: IIT Roorkee

Rank 8: IIT Guwahati

Rank 9: JNU

Rank 10: BHU

Rank 11: Calcutta University

Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 14: Jadavpur University

Rank 15: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Punjab Board 12th Results 2022: What happened last year

Last year, the pass percentage was at 96.48%, in 2020, it was 92.77% while in 2019, as many as 86.41% of students cleared the exam. In 2018, only 65.97% of students who took the exam managed to pass. This year, the pass percentage is likely to decline. As the board exams were not held last year and PSEB announced results based on past year’s marks and internal assessments, the pass percentage was high but this time, it could go down to the pre-pandemic levels again.

In 2021, over 2.92 lakh students took the PSEB 12th exam. A total of 22,175 students got 90 per cent and above marks (A+) while 88,150 students got between 80-90 per cent bracket (A). As many as 1,19,802 students had achieved between 70-80 per (B+) and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks range (B).

Stream-wise, vocational courses was the best performer followed by humanities. In commerce, 94.87% of students passed while in humanities, 97.10% cleared the exam. The pass percentage among science students was at 94% passed while in vocational, 98.51% of students who took the exam passed. Students need to get at least 33% marks to pass the PSEB 12th exam.

Punjab Board 12th Results 2022: PSEB Bans History Books

The PSEB had banned three books on May 1 for allegedly twisting facts related to Sikh history. This includes Modern ABC of History of Punjab by Manjit Singh Sodhi, History of Punjab by Mahinderpal Kaur, and History of Punjab by MS Mann. All the three books were included in PSEB’s class 12 history curriculum and have now been banned.

Punjab MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had earlier tweeted that, “Sikh history is invaluable to all of us and to future generations. Misrepresented facts about Sikh history were represented in 12th class ‘History of Punjab’ book.” He added that orders for action against the publishers and the authors of the book will be taken under the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.