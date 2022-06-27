PSEB 12th Results, Punjab Board 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Marksheet at pseb.ac.in Shortly, Press Conference to Begin Soon

Live now
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali will announce the class 12 results today, June 27 at 3 PM. The result will be declared via a press conference. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to get their marks online at pseb.ac.in as well as at indiaresults.com. This year, Punjab Board conducted two board exams. The result of term 1 has been declared and term
Punjab Board officials will announce results at 3 PM. The result will be announced via a press conference. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma will be announcing the result in front of the media.
To check the result for Class 12, type PB12roll number in message tab and send it to 5676750 In a short while, you’ll receive an SMS with your subject-wise marks.
The Punjab Board 12th result was announced based on a new assessment fourmula where marks of class 10 and 11 as well as class 12 internals were included to calculate final score. The PSEB had obtained its highest pass percentage of 96.48% in 2021. Stream-wise, vcational courses followed by humanities were best performers. In commerce as many as 94.87% of students passed while in humanities the pass percenatge was 97.10%. In science 94% passed while in vocational as many as 98.51% of students who took the exam passed.
Nearly 3 lakh students and their parents and teachers will be checking the result. Thus, it is critical for students to know where to check marks. Students need to refer to only official websites to check marks –
— pseb.ac.in
— punjab.idairesults.com
— results.nic.in
Stuents can also go to their respective schools and check their results.
Students need to ensure that their online result is correct and error-free. The final mark sheet will be based on the provisional marksheet. Basic things to check in marksheet include –
— Name of student and personal details
— Totaling, Percentage, and term 1 & term 2 result calculation
— Spelling
In case of any error, students need to bring it to notice of authorities at the earliest.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to check marks. The roll number mentioned on the admit card will be needed to check results. Further, after checking results online students can also tally the information with that mentioned on admit card to rule out any error.
The pass percentage of the Punjab Board is likely to decline. Last year, board exams were not held and PSEB announced results based on past year’s marks and internal assessments. Based on alternative assessments, PSEB obtained the highest-ever pass percentage of 96.48%. This is expected to see a drop today as now the results are being announced based on not 1 but 2 exams. In 2021, as many as 92.77% of students and in 2019 as amny as 86.41% of students passed the exam.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|96.48%
|2020
|92.77%
|2019
|86.41%
|2018
|65.97%
In a first, Punjab Board held exams in two terms this year. This means, the class 12 students took both term 1 and term 2 exams. Punjab Board so far has not announced what will be the marks calcualtion formula for students which term will get how much weightage. Last year, PSEB had followed CBSE’ formula to announce results without exams.
Step 1: Search for the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in on any internet browser
Step 2: Click on the link for Punjab Board 12th results 2022/senior secondary result
Step 3: Now, key in your details as asked like roll number, date of birth and submit it
Step 4: Your PSEB class 12 result 2022 will be opened on the screen.
Step 5: View your subject-wise marks and save a copy of the same for future references. You can use this scorecard as a provisional mark sheet.
The Punjab Board had earlier declared class 12 board exams results for term 1 on May 12. For term 2 exams, Punjab Board had said that it will announce results before June 30. PSEB has so far announced class 5 and class 8 board exam results.
Last year, Punjab Board had promoted all the students without exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year the board had held two board exams. Over 2.92 lakh students had registered for the PSEB 12th exams in 2021 and of the total, 96.48 per cent of students were promoted to the next class. A total of 22,175 students had bagged 90 per cent and above marks while 88,150 students got between 80-90 per cent.
To pass, students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.
Punjab Board to announce class 12 board exam results today, June 27. The results will be announced at 3 PM via a press conference. Students will be able to check their mark online at pseb.ac.in. The marksheet will be available after the declaration.
Punjab Board has not revealed the formula based on which the class 10 and class 12 results will be out. This is the first time that PSEB has held exams twice in a year. Even though the term 1 results are announced the pass percentage etc are not out for PSEB yet. The final result will have the pass percentage and other related stats out. The final formula on which the result will be created is not yet announced.
PSEB 12th Results, Punjab Board 2022 LIVE Updates: From official websites to check scores to direct links to check marks, here is all you need to know about Punjab Board 12th results 2022. If you have any questions related to results or college admissions, or what us to look into an issue, write to us at @news18dotcom.
