PSEB 5th Result Date 2021: Punjab Board to Announce Result on May 24

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced that the Class 5 results 2021 will be declared on Monday, May 24. and will be available on the official website of the board. The results will be announced by the Punjab board chairman at 2:30 pm on Monday through virtual conferencing on Zoom. Once declared, a direct link to check the result will be activated immediately and students will be able to check their result by accessing the link.

The Punjab board Class 5 exam was held for all the students in March this year amid strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The results will be available for four subjects - e Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi environment education.

PSEB 5th Result Date 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3:Enter roll number provided in hall ticket and other details

Step 4: The PSEB 5th Result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the result and take printout for further reference

On May 18, PSEB had announced the board exam results for over 6.28 lakh students, which included about 3,21,163 students from class 10 and 3,07,272 students from class 8. For the 10th results, 99.94 per cent of students from rural areas have cleared the exam and 99.90 per cent of student from urban areas have passed. In class 8, the pass percentage for both urban and rural areas is 99.98 per cent for both urban and rural areas. The overall pass percentage for class 8 stands at 99.88 per cent and for class 10 at 99.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board has postponed the class 12 exams. As of now the exams have been postponed and will be held at a more conducive time when the COVID-19 pandemic situation normalises. However, there are strong demands from students and parents to not hold offline exams this year.

