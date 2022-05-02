PSEB Bans Class 12 History Books for 'Twisting Facts,' Punjab Speaker Wants FIR Against Publishers

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sunday, stated that he would recommend the state government to register an FIR against the publishers of the three books banned by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). He added the FIR will also encompass the officials who approved the book to be included in the curriculum.

On May 1, the PSEB banned three books for allegedly twisting facts related to Sikh history, reported news agency PTI. The three books that were slapped with the ban were – Modern ABC of History of Punjab by Manjit Singh Sodhi, History of Punjab by Mahinderpal Kaur, and History of Punjab by M.S. Mann. The three books were included in PSEB’s class 12 history curriculum.

The ban was initiated after an inquiry committee was set up to look into the matter. The investigation was the result of the complaint registered by Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa, who was protesting at the PSEB complex.

The Punjab Speaker had gone to the complex to urge Sirsa to call off the protest, during which he demanded the registration of an FIR against the officials who approved the books, and their publishers, reported The Tribune. The protest was lifted after Sandhwan’s assurance to the farm leader.

The matter has been in the mills for months and saw several protests outside the PSEB office with demands to ban the books for tampering with the facts related to Sikh history.

Punjab MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Sunday, tweeted, “Sikh history is invaluable to all of us and to future generations. Misrepresented facts about Sikh history were represented in 12th class ‘History of Punjab’ book.” He added that orders for action against the publishers and the authors of the book will be taken under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਤੇ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਵਡਮੁੱਲਾ ਹੈ। 12ਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤ ਦੀ ‘HistoryOfPunjab’ ਕਿਤਾਬ ‘ਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗ਼ਲਤ ਤੱਥ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਸਨ।CM @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਲੇਖਕਾਂ/ਪਬਲਿਸ਼ਰਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ‘ਤੇ ਰੋਕ ਲਗਾਈ 1/2— Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) May 1, 2022

On the same day, PSEB chairman, Yograj Singh, also confirmed that the books have been banned for allegedly misrepresenting Sikh history.

