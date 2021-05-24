PSEB 5th Result 2021: How Punjab Board Passed Students Without Exams, Know Evaluation Criteria

PSEB 5th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring class 5 board exam results anytime soon on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. The chairman of PSEB will announce the result via a Zoom video conference call today at 2:30 pm.

All the students, as well as parents, can check their/ their wards’ results by visiting the official website. Students need to score the minimum passing marks in order to get promoted to the next class. As per the revised criteria, students will have to score at least 33 per cent in total to get promoted to their next classes.

PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021

This year, the Punjab board had revised the evaluation criteria and passing marks for Class 5. According to the new passing criteria, students will have to score a minimum of 33 percent aggregate marks in written and practical examinations and in the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system. The students will also have to secure at least 20 percent marks in each of the written as well as practical examinations.

Once the result is declared, students and parents will be able to access the scorecard by using the roll number or registration number. PSEB had conducted the Class 5 exams for five subjects namely English, Punjabi, Hindi, math, and environment education in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has already announced the class 8 and 10 results and 99.93 per cent of students have passed in PSEB class 10 while 99.87 per cent in Class 8 exams. A total of 3,21,161 students has appeared in the class 10 exam out of which 3,21,384 have qualified. For PSEB class 8 exams 3,07,272 students had appeared. The result is available on the official website. One can check the same by using their roll number or registration number.

PSEB also introduced practical exams for the English language for classes 8, 10, and senior secondary classes. The practical exam for the English language is being conducted to improve the English writing and speaking skills of the students.

