PSEB 5th Result 2021: How to Check Mark Sheet?

PSEB 5th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Punjab Class 5 Board Result 2021 today, May 24. The result will be available on the official website of the board pseb.ac.in. PSEB Chairman Yograj Sharma is all set to announce the PSEB class 5 result 2021 through virtual conferencing on Zoom at 2:30 pm on Monday. Following this, students will be able to check the results on the website of the board as a direct link to check the result will be activated immediately for checking the results. They will be able to check their results by entering their roll number and other details.

The PSEB class 5th results 2021 will be announced for Hindi, English, Maths, Punjabi, Environment Education subjects. The exams were conducted in March 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSEB 5th Result 2021: How to download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter roll number provided in hall ticket and other details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Find Results’ button to submit it

Step 5: The PSEB Class 5th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen. The mark sheet will include the total marks, subject-wise grade, position, and other details

Step 6: You may also take a printout of the mark sheet for future use.

PSEB 5th Result 2021: How Punjab Board Passed Students Without Exams, Know Evaluation Criteria

PSEB 5th Result 2021: What to check in mark sheet

After downloading the mark sheet, the students should carefully check the various details in their PSEB 5th Class Result 2021. They are being suggested to immediately contact the PSEB officials in case of any error.

In their PSEB class 5 mark sheet, a student should check these details - student’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, name of the school, category, subject codes, qualifying status, subjects, marks obtained, passing marks, grades, maximum marks and promotion status.

The students who will clear the class 5th board exams will be promoted to the next class of the academic year 2021-22. However, students failed in one or two subjects can apply for compartment exams.

