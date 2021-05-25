PSEB Class 5 Results 2021: Punjab Board Activates Link to Check Marks, Steps to Download Marksheet

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for Punjab Board class 5 students. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the board did not conduct all the exams. For subjects for which the written exams could not be held, the result was declared based on internal assessment.

Of over 3.14 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 3,13,712 students pass class 5 and will now be attending class 6. This year, the pass percentage or PSEB 5th result stands at 99.76 per cent.

While the result was announced on May 24, the link to check the result will be activated on May 25 at 9 am. Students or parents can now check their result at Punjab Board’s official website, www.pseb.ac.in. Before checking the result, the students must ensure that they have their login credentials ready.

Here is a look at the easy steps that you need to follow for checking PSEB Class 5 result:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official Punjab Board website, www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to the Class 5 result, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where in you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 5 result will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of your result for future reference

In case there is any error in the personal details mentioned on the scorecard, make sure that you write to the concerned authorities to get it rectified. Your scorecard will include details like name, school, roll number, subjects.

