PSEB Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Registration Dates Released; Details at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the registration dates for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The exams are scheduled to be held in March 2021. Those students, who are preparing for the upcoming board examinations, should visit the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in to check the registration schedule.

Here is look at the few important things that need to be duly noted by all those aspiring to give the class 10 and class 12 board examinations that are being conducted by Punjab School Education Board:

1. The principals of schools can correct the application forms latest by January 31, 2021. If any change needs to be made after that a fees of Rs 200 will be charged per corrections. This facility will be available till February 26, 2021.

2. The examination fee has to be mandatorily submitted through a bank challan.

3. Open school examination fee is taken along with the admission fees. This is done so that there is no need for submitting separate examination fees. The students must ensure that they submit exam forms of open school at the regional office of the main office.

As per the available details, the Class 10 students, who will be appearing for the board exam, will have to pay a sum of Rs 800 as the registration fees. Apart from that an amount of Rs 100 will be charged for each practical exam. In case a student is also appearing for an additional subject, then he or she must pay an additional sum of Rs 350 per additional subject.

The registration for those appearing for class 12 boards is Rs 1,200. For each practical exam Rs 150 will be charged and Rs 350 need to be paid for every additional subject. Students appearing for the class 12 board examinations are required to pay a fee of Rs 1200 with an additional fee of Rs 150 per practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject.