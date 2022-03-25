PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th Exams to Begin from April 29, Datesheet Released

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet for Term 2 board examination of Class 10 and Class 12 on Thursday. The board has published the schedule of exam for both the classes separately on their official website, www.pseb.ac.in

According to the notification issued by PSEB, class 12 examination will start from April 22 with the last exam on May 23. Meanwhile, the class 10 term 2 boards will be conducted from April 29 to May 19. Students can download the complete date sheet by visiting https://www.pseb.ac.in/en/date-sheet

This year, the Punjab state board is also following the two-term system like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The term 1 examination for class 10 and class 12 was held in December last year. The results yet to be out for it. Soon, the board is all set to organise the term 2 examination in offline mode. Students will have to answer long-form questions in the upcoming exams.

Advertisement

Let’s look at the complete schedule of board exams which begin from next month in the state of Punjab.

Class 10 boards exams datasheet

April 29 - Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

April 30 - Music Vadan

May 2 - English

May 4 - Science

May 5 - Music Tabla

May 6 - Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

May 7 - Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German

May 9 - Social Science

May 10 - Music (Gayan)

May 11 -Computer Science

May 12 - Home Science

May 13 - Welcome Life

May 16 - Mathematics

May 17 - NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing

May 18 - Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

May 19 - Health and Physical Education

Class 12 boards exams datasheet

April 22 - Home Science (045)

April 25 - Music Vocal (036)

April 26 - Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy (030), History and appreciation of arts (050), Accountancy-II (142)

April 27 - Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044)

April 28 - NSQF Subjects- Groceries (196), Automobiles (197), Healthcare (198), Information Technology (199), Security (200), Health & Lifestyle (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Physical Education and Sports (203), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction (207), Plumbing (208)

April 29 - Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu (007)

April 30 - Music - Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business (144)

May 2 - Dance (040), Defense Studies (043), Agriculture (065)

May 4 - Geography (042)

Advertisement

May 5 - Sociology (032)

May 6 - General English (001)

May 7 - Economics (026)

May 9 - History (025), Chemistry (053), Business Economics & Quantitative Methods- II (143)

May 10 - General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture (003)

May 11 - Environmental Education (139)

May 12 - Computer Application (072)

May 13 - Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Arabic (020), French (023), German (024), Rural Development & Environment (051), Media Studies (150), Biology (054)

May 16 - Political Science (031), Physics (052)

May 17 - Welcome Life (210)

May 18 - National Cadet Corps (209)

May 19 - Computer Science (146)

May 20 - Public Administration (33), Business Studies - II (141)

May 21 - Mathematics (028)

May 23 - Physical Education & Sports (049)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.