PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali will declare the class 12 result 2021 tomorrow - July 30 at 2:30 pm. Over 3.18 lakh students who had registered with Punjab Board to appear for the PSEB 12th exams can check their results from pseb.ac.in tomorrow. To check their marks, students will need a log-in id and passcode. As per usual practice, such details are mentioned on the hall ticket since this year exams were cancelled, the admit cards could not be released. Students will have to log in at the official website pseb.ac.in to download their credentials. The log-in details will be available from 10 am.

PSEB will declare the class 12 results based on the CBSE formula. PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10th and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in classes 11th and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in class 12th.

Last year, out of the 2.9 lakh students who appeared for exams 90.98 per cent of students passed. In 2019 the pass percentage was recorded at 86.41.

