PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 Today: Know When and Where to Check Marks
PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 Today: Know When and Where to Check Marks

PSEB Punjab Board 5th result 2021 at pseb.ac.in (Representational)

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021: The result will be declared by the PSEB chairperson by 2:30 pm. Students can download marksheets from pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result for Punjab Board class 5 students today. The result will be available at the official website, pseb.ac.in. The result will be declared by the PSEB chairperson by 2:30 pm. Students will be able to download their mark sheets soon after the meeting.

This year, Punjab Board had decided not to hold exams for class 5 and declare results based on internal assessment. Earlier, the state board had declared results for classes 8 and 10 without holding exams. The class 12 board exams, however, remain postponed.

To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent of the total marks in the subject as well as in the aggregate score. In individual subjects, students needed to get at least 20 per cent marks in theory, and overall in both theory and practical exams combined the marks should be 33 per cent.

first published:May 24, 2021, 09:17 IST