PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021: Punjab Board to Release Result at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring class 5 board exam results today at the official website of Punjab board, pseb.ac.in. The chairman of the board will be announcing the result through a Zoom video conference call today at 2:30 pm. This year the results are being declared without holding exams.

While as per rules, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in total to get promoted to the next classes of which one 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks for practical subjects. This year since all the students will be assessed based on practical or internal assessment, passing individually in theory and internals is not required.

Once the result is declared, students and parents will be able to access the mark sheet by logging in to the official website using the provided roll number or registration number. From how to check results to pass percentages, get all the LIVE updates here.