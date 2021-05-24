education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021: Punjab Board to Release Result at pseb.ac.in
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021: Punjab Board to Release Result at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in total to get promoted to the next classes

News18.com | May 24, 2021, 12:16 IST
PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring class 5 board exam results today at the official website of Punjab board, pseb.ac.in. The chairman of the board will be announcing the result through a Zoom video conference call today at 2:30 pm. This year the results are being declared without holding exams.

While as per rules, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in total to get promoted to the next classes of which one 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks for practical subjects. This year since all the students will be assessed based on practical or internal assessment, passing individually in theory and internals is not required.

Once the result is declared, students and parents will be able to access the mark sheet by logging in to the official website using the provided roll number or registration number. From how to check results to pass percentages, get all the LIVE updates here.

Read More
May 24, 2021 12:16 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board Exam Results 2021: Over 6.28 lakh students appeared for Class 8 and 10 exams

On May 18, PSEB announced the board exam results for over 6.28 lakh students that included 3,21,163 students from class 10 and 3,07,272 students from class 8. The overall pass percentage for class 8 was 99.88 per cent and for class 10, it was 99.93 per cent. As many as, 99.94 per cent of students from rural areas cleared the Class 10 exam and 99.90 per cent from urban areas. For class 8, the pass percentage for both urban and rural areas was 99.98 per cent. 

May 24, 2021 12:02 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021: Where to check?

Once the board results are announced, candidates and their parents will be able to check the scores by visiting the official website of the Punjab board - pseb.ac.in. Students are advised to note down their roll numbers before checking the result. Once the results are out, candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the mark sheets for future reference.

May 24, 2021 11:48 (IST)


PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 to be Announced Without Exams

This year, the Punjab Board had decided not to hold exams for class 5 due to the unprecedented situation casued by the coronavirus pandemic. The results will be declared based on internal assessments and projects. Earlier, the state board had declared results for classes 8 and 10 without holding exams as well, where the pass percentage was 99 per cent. Read details here.

May 24, 2021 11:31 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021: Check Minimum Passing Criteria

To pass the Punjab board Class 5 exam, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent of the total marks, that is, both theory and practical exams combined.. In individual subjects, students are required to get at least 20 per cent marks in theory this time to be promoted to the next higher level. Students can check the score card at the official website of PSEB - check details here.

May 24, 2021 11:21 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 to be declared at 2.30 pm

The Punjab Board class 5 results will be declared today and will be available at the official website, pseb.ac.in. It will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson by 2:30 pm, following which students will be able to download their mark sheets. This year, the board will announce the results for four subjects - e Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi environment education.

PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021: Punjab Board to Release Result at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021

PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Punjab board has already announced the class 8 and 10 results earlier and 99.93 per cent of students have passed in PSEB class 10 while 99.87 per cent have passed in Class 8 exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here