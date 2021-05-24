PSEB 5th Result LIVE Updates 2021: Punjab Board to Release Result at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board Exam Results 2021: Over 6.28 lakh students appeared for Class 8 and 10 exams
On May 18, PSEB announced the board exam results for over 6.28 lakh students that included 3,21,163 students from class 10 and 3,07,272 students from class 8. The overall pass percentage for class 8 was 99.88 per cent and for class 10, it was 99.93 per cent. As many as, 99.94 per cent of students from rural areas cleared the Class 10 exam and 99.90 per cent from urban areas. For class 8, the pass percentage for both urban and rural areas was 99.98 per cent.