PSEB Punjab Board 5th Result Declared: 99.57% Students Pass, Toppers Get 100% Marks

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has announced the class 5 board exam results on Friday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their score at pseb.ac.in. The result was declared virtually via a zoom meeting. ut of 3,19,086 students who appear for the exam, as many as 3,17,728 have managed to clear it. The pass percentage for Punjab Board class 5 result is 99.57 per cent.

This year’s pass percentage is lowest in the past three years. In 2020, as many as 99.83 per cent of students had cracked the exam while in 2021, the number of class 5 students clearing exam went to 99.76 per cent while this year, 99.57 per cent of children have managed to pass.

Sukhman Kaur from Silver Vatika Convent School, Dharamkot in Mansa has topped the exam by scoring full 100 per cent marks. She shares her rank with Kapurthala government school’s Rajeev and aSahijpreet Kaur - both of them have obtained 500 marks out of 500.

While the results have been announced today, the marks will be available at the website from May 7, 10 am onwards at pseb.ac.in, and indiareslt.com.

While the pass percentage has been high for Punjab Board result. The girls tend to perform slightly better than boys. Not only is the first rank secured by a female student but also among girls who took the board exam, as many as 99.63 had passed it. This is above the overall pass percentage of 99.57 per cent. Despite having a high percentage of 99.52 per cent, the percentage of boys clearing board exam was slightly lower than that of girls.

School-wise, in affiliated schools as many as 99.73 per cent of students who took exam passed it. The pass percentage in associated school is receded at 99.53 per cent and the aided schools had 99.08 per cent of their students cracking the exam. Among those in government schools, 99.55 per cent of students will be moving on to class 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.