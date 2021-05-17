education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: How to Check Marks
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: How to Check Marks

News18.com | May 17, 2021, 16:28 IST
facebookTwitterskype
pseb.ac.in, punjab board, punjab board result, pseb result, pseb 8th result, education news

Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for class 8 and 10 board exams today. In class 10, the pass percentage has shot up to 99.93 per cent for class 8 students, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.88 per cent. Students will be able to check their results at pseb.ac.in from May 18 onwards.

Students have been given marks based on internal assessment without conducting exams. If a student is unhappy with the score given to them, they can appear for an exam at a later stage. The Board will conduct the exam after the COVID-19 situation is under control and no dates have been announced yet.

Students can get the details from their respective schools regarding the assessment criteria or if they wish to appear for the written exam. Further, class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in and class 10 students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in, in case of any query. Students who have not filled their admission forms or have not submitted their examination fees will not be able to check their results tomorrow.

Read More
May 17, 2021 16:28 (IST)

PSEB Result: 4889 Schools have 100% Result in Class 8

A total of 3,07,272 students had registered for class 8 of which 3,06,894 have passed the class and been promoted to the next class. The pass percentage is 99.88 per cent. Of the total 4,971 schools, 4,889 have given 100% result for class 8 this year.

May 17, 2021 16:24 (IST)

PSEB Class 10 Result: What happened in 2020 and in 2021?

Last year too, the Punjab Board class 10 exams could not be held, however, the result was released based on special criteria called Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). This year too the board has released results based on special criterion, however, the details of criterion used this year are not known yet. None of the exams could be held this year due to the pandemic for classes 1 to 11 for Punjab Board.

May 17, 2021 16:18 (IST)

Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result 2021

Even as the Punjab Board or PSEB has announced the result today. Students will only be able to check their results from tomorrow onwards. The individual score or score card of students will be available at pseb.ac.in from May 18 onwards. Students can use their roll numbers to check their results.

May 17, 2021 16:14 (IST)

PSEB Class 10, Clas 8 Result 2021

Even as Punjab has canceled exams for classes 5, 8 and 10, the board will hold exams for class 12.  The new dates for PSEB class 12 board exams have not been announced yet. The Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that the exams will be conducted “once the situation improves".

May 17, 2021 16:13 (IST)

PSEB Class 10, class 8 Result out

After Bihar, Punjab has become the first state board to have announced its board exam results. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result for classes 10 and 8 without holding the final exams. The result has been prepared based on special criteria. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the exams could be held this year,

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: How to Check Marks
PSEB Class 8, 10 Result at pseb.ac.in (Representational)

Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result LIVE Updates: In Punjab Board class 8, as many as 99.9 per cent of the girls who had enrolled for the class have cleared it while for boys the pass percentage was slightly low at 99.86 per cent. For Punjab Board class 8, students from urban and rural areas have performed equally well with 99.88 per cent pass percentages.

In class 10 or matric, the overall pass percentage is 99.93 per cent. Among female students, the pass percentage is 99.94 per cent while 99.92 per cent of boys have cleared the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here