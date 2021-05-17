PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: How to Check Marks

Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for class 8 and 10 board exams today. In class 10, the pass percentage has shot up to 99.93 per cent for class 8 students, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.88 per cent. Students will be able to check their results at pseb.ac.in from May 18 onwards.

Students have been given marks based on internal assessment without conducting exams. If a student is unhappy with the score given to them, they can appear for an exam at a later stage. The Board will conduct the exam after the COVID-19 situation is under control and no dates have been announced yet.

Students can get the details from their respective schools regarding the assessment criteria or if they wish to appear for the written exam. Further, class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in and class 10 students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in, in case of any query. Students who have not filled their admission forms or have not submitted their examination fees will not be able to check their results tomorrow.