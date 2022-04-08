PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Term 2 Exams Postponed, Check Revised Datesheet

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released a revised date sheet for its Class 12 Term 2 board examination. The exams were earlier slated to begin on April 22 but have now been deferred to start from April 24. The revision, however, has been only in the dates for a few papers.

As per the official notice from PSEB, the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies, and Public Administration have been revised. For all other subjects, the exams will be conducted as per the previous schedule released on March 24.

The PSEB notice stated that dates were revised due to administrative reasons. Beginning on April 24, the PSEB Class 12 board examination will go on till May 23.

PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022

April 24 - Home Science

April 25- Vocal Music

April 26- Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy - II

April 27- Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology

April 28- Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education (Previously scheduled for May 23), NSQF Subjects

April 29- Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 30- Music (Tabla)

May 2- Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies

May 4- Geography

May 5- Sociology

May 6- General English

May 7- Physical Education and Sports

May 9- History, Chemistry

May 10- General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

May 11- Environmental Education

May 12- Computer Applications

May 13-Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music

May 16-Physics, Political Science

May 17- Public Administration, Business Studies - II (Previously scheduled for May 20)

May 18- NCC

May 19- Computer Science

May 20- Welcome Life (Previously Scheduled for May 17)

May 21- Mathematics

May 23- Economics (Previously scheduled for May 7), General Foundation Course

PSEB, however, has not changed the date for the Class 10 Term 2 examination and they will be conducted between April 29 and May 19, as per the previously released date sheet.

Like many other school education boards, PSEB had also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year. The first term exams for classes 10 and 12 were held in December last year. The results for the term 1 exams are yet to be announced.

