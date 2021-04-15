Punjab Cancels Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 10, Postpones 12th

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Punjab government has decided to cancel the board exams for classes 5, 8, and 10. The state government has decided to postpone the class 12 exams as well. The new dates for PSEB class 12 board exams have not been announced yet. The Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that the exams will be conducted “once the situation improves".

Singh had taken this decision after holding an online meeting with stakeholders to assess the covid-19 situation in the state. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in the state have been shut till April 30.

The decision has come a day after the center govt had decided to postpone the board exams for CBSE class 12 and cancel the exam for class 10 students. Earlier, Singh had written to the Union Minister of Education to cancel the board exams amid the pandemic. He had asked the government to give priority to the health of students.

While the CBSE is expected to pass class 10 students based on internal marks, the Punjab Board or PSEB is yet to share its assessment criteria for classes 5, 8, and 10. The Punjab Board exams were disrupted in 2020 as well. Last year, the PSEB had declared the results for students in classes 5, 8, and 10 on the basis of the grading system. Students were given marks based on pre-board exams and continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) also known as internal marking.

Following the decision by CBSE many states including Rajasthan, Odisha has decided to postpone their board exams. IB Board has canceled exams for both 10th and 12th and assessment will be on the basis of ‘predictable score’.

