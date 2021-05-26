PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Online Applications Invited for 2,632 Posts, Check Other Details

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a notification inviting applications for the Assistant Lineman and other posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of PSPCL. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from May 31 to June 20. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,632 posts will be filled in PSPCL, a power generating and distribution company owned by the Punjab government.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Of the total 2,632 vacant posts, there are 18 vacancies for non-technical Revenue Accountant, 549 posts of Clerk, 75 posts of Junior Engineer/Electrical, 1700 posts of Assistant Lineman (ALM) and 290 posts of Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA)-Technical.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Non-technical Revenue Accountant: Candidate should have a degree of full-time regular B. Com with minimum 60 per cent marks OR full time regular M. Com with at least 50 per cent marks

Clerk: Candidates should have a Bachelor degree from a recognized University or institution. He/She should have to pass the typing test in English and Punjabi with minimum speed of 30 words per minute.

Junior Engineer/Electrical: Candidate should have B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Assistant Line Man : Candidate should have matriculation certificate or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade

Assistant Sub Station Attendant: Full time regular diploma in Electronics and communication with 60 per cent marks OR Full time regular diploma in Electrical Engineering with 60 per cent marks Or Full time regular diploma in Instrumentation and process with 60 per cent marks

All the reserved category candidates are required to produce Punjab Domicile issued on or after January 1, 2021. Candidates must have passed Punjabi of at least Matriculation.

Age Limit: The age limit for these posts will be 18 to 37 years, however, there will relaxation in age according to the Punjab government rules

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSPCL

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” icon on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the recruitment notification

Step 4: Click on the ‘apply’ button (which will be active from May 31) and fill the form

Step 5: Upload required document

Step 6: Make the payment of the application and submit the form

Step 7: You can also take a print out of the application form for future reference

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for general and other category candidates is Rs 944. The fee for SC and for the person with disability category is Rs 590. Candidates who are eligible for more than one post need to deposit a separate fee and have to apply separately.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

There will be one online examination for the posts of Revenue Accountant, Assistant Lineman and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant. There will be two exam – pre and mains for the posts of Clerk and JE/Electrical.

The qualified candidates will undergo a document checking process for the selection. The selected candidates shall undergo training before joining of job.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here