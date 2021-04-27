PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 490 Posts, Here's How to Check

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), a Punjab Government undertaking, has notified the recruitment of various posts including assistant engineer/ OT (electrical, civil), account officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer, Lower Divisional Clerk, and Telephone Mechanic. The PSTCL Recruitment 2021application process started on April 26 and will conclude on May 17.

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website pstcl.org. A total of 490 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of fulfillment of eligibility criteria as well as an online test comprised of 40 marks.

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

— Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical): 43

— Assistant Engineer/OT (Civil):6

— Account Officer: 7

— Assistant Manager/HR:2

— Assistant Manager/IT: 1

— Divisional Accountant:10

— Junior Engineer/Substation: 200

— Junior Engineer/Civil: 15

— Junior Engineer/Communication:11

— Telephone Mechanic:15

— Lower Division Clerk/Typist:140

— Lower Division Clerk (Accountant):40

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Application process

Follow these simple and easy steps to apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSTCL atpstcl.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Recruitment Against CRA- 10/2021"

Step 3: On the next page, read the instructions carefully and click on the “I Agree" and “Proceed to Register"

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and submit

Step 5: Make a payment of the application form and download the confirmation page

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification recruitment for each of the posts is different. Those applying for Assistant Engineer/ OT, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Manager IT must hold a BTech/BE degree in a relevant field with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from any recognized university. Knowledge of Punjabi is a must for all posts.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

The online test will be different depending upon the category of posts. The test will have 100 questions to be solved in two hours. Questions will be related to the education qualification subjects, general knowledge, and English. The medium of the exam will be English.

Candidates will be first hired on a probation period. Newly appointed candidates will be paid minimum admissible pay.

