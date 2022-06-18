PUC 2nd Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Karnataka 12th Marksheet at result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in Today

Live now
PUC 2nd Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 6 lakh students will be getting their class 12 or Pre-University second-year results today, June 18. The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will announce the PUC 2nd results at 11 am via a press conference. Shortly after the ceremonial announcement in front of media, the links to check marks will be activated. Students can check their detailed marks at official Read More
The number of grace marks to be given to a student were capped at five per cent which have been extended to 10 per cent this year. Now, if any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ನಾಳೆ (ಜೂನ್.18) ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow.
Best wishes to all students💐.
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 17, 2022
Students will need to secure at least 35 per cent marks overall. They will have to get 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate. However, for language exams, the minimum score to be considered as pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks.
The Karnataka government has launched a helpline number for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression. Students and parents can call at 080-46110007 to get assistance regarding mental health, the state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said. Trained mental health professionals will attend to your issues appropriately.
Shortly after the ceremonial announcement in front of media, the links to check marks will be activated. Students can check their detailed marks at official websites karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com.
The 2nd PUC Karnataka result or class 12 or pre-university exam result will be announced today, June 18. The result will be declared at 11 am via a press conference. The state education minister BC Nagesh will announce pass percentage, merit list, and reveal other relevant data related to results.
After declaring 100 per cent result in 2021, the pass percentage of Karnataka PUC 2nd results is expected to see a dip. This year, the exams were also marred by controversy over uniforms. While the Board authorities did not allow students and teachers to wear hijab (a scarf worn by Muslim women) inside exam halls, a teacher and a few female students wore the same while trying to enter the exam hall.
