PUC 2nd Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Karnataka 12th Marksheet at result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in Today

Read more

websites karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet.

After declaring 100 per cent result in 2021, the pass percentage of Karnataka PUC 2nd results is expected to see a dip. This year, the exams were also marred by controversy over uniforms. While the Board authorities did not allow students and teachers to wear hijab (a scarf worn by Muslim women) inside exam halls, a teacher and a few female students wore the same while trying to enter the exam hall.

PUC 2nd Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about Karnataka PUC 2nd or class 12 results is here in the LIVE. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.