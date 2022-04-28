Puducherry Government to Promote All Students of Classes 1 to 9

The Puducherry government on Thursday has announced it will promote all students of classes 1 to 9 of the academic year 2021-22. In the memorandum dated April 27, G Sivagami, joint director of school education in the Union Territory, directed the head of the institutes to prepare the promotion chart for students and submit it to the concerned inspecting officer for approval by May 15.

No student will be marked as failed in government, government-aided or private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions even in case of non-payment of fees or shortage of attendance.

The approved promotion chart will be returned to the school after five working days from the date of receipt. Schools have been instructed to release the results only after the required approval from the inspecting officer.

The last working day for classes 1 to 9 in the current academic year will be April 29 thereafter schools will be closed for summer vacation from April 30. The last working day for classes 12 and 10 is May 28 and 30, respectively.

Meanwhile, several other states including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have also announced the dates for the summer vacation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that government schools in the state will be closed for summer vacation from May 2. The decision came after CM’s high-level meeting to discuss the heatwave situation in the state.

Earlier, Banerjee had asked all schools to take in-person classes in the morning due to the heatwave. Schools in West Bengal had reopened in February following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Schools had been conducting online classes ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department also had to change the school timing for schools in Bhopal and 13 other districts due to heatwaves in the state. The classes are now being conducted from 7 am to noon.

