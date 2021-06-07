Puducherry Govt Cancels Class 12 Board Exams

The Puducherry government has cancelled the class 12 board exams this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, reported news agency ANI. However, the evaluation criteria is yet to be declared. This came after the CBSE exams were cancelled by the Centre last week considering the health and safety of students.

Apart from Puducherry, several states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat have also decided to follow the central government’s footstep in their decision regarding the cancellation of board exams.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the class 12 board exams and announced that a committee would be set up to decide the assessment criterion for the class 12 students. The committee will be headed by School Education Department’s principal secretary.

Meanwhile, CBSE has extended the last date of submission of class 12 board exams to June 28. It has also released a circular regarding the change of mode of pending internal assessments and projects and stated that the same will held via online mode.

“It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus, the schools with pending Practical’s /Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.06.2021," CBSE said in an official statement.

