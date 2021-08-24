Puducherry to Reopen Schools, Colleges on September 1

CHANGE LANGUAGE
: Schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry would reopen on September 1, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday.

Schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry would re-open on September 1, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday. Classes IX and X would be held on Mondays and classes XI and XII on Tuesdays, he told reporters here after a meeting with officials of the Health and Education Departments.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam was among those present at the meeting. The Chief Minister said most of the teachers have taken the vaccine against COVID-19 and that the decison to re-open the educational institutions was taken in the wake of a dip in number of virus cases in the Union Territory.

first published:August 24, 2021, 14:44 IST