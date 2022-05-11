PUMA Offers Internship to School-going, UG Students Under 'Corporate Experience’ Programme

Now, students in the age group of 15 to 20 years can get internship experience at PUMA. The sports brand has launched a ‘corporate experience’ programme in collaboration with an edtech company, Mindler. Those who will take this programme will earn a certificate of internship from PUMA along with a comprehensive experience report at the end.

The month-long corporate experience programme will be delivered in a hybrid format. Students can learn concepts in a self-paced manner at their convenience. For those students who will want to clear their concepts, there will guidance through live sessions by industry experts from Mindler and PUMA respectively.

Sharing his views on the launch, Pratham Sutaria, founder of Immrse which has eecently acquired by Mindler said, “We want to create an eco-system where students get opportunities to understand how corporates work and learn crucial skills from industry leaders. Our collaboration with PUMA, will provide students an opportunity to understand how PUMA markets its products and creates ad campaigns.

Commenting on the alliance Vishal Gupta, executive director – retail of PUMA India, said, “Equipping students with expertise in technology-led campaigns at a young age will hold them in good stead. PUMA is glad to play the enabler to nurture and tap the inherent talent of the student ecosystem.”

“To have a glance at the programme, students have an exclusive invitation to a free orientation session. The session will be conducted by experts from PUMA and Mindler. Students can register for the orientation session from the official website of Mindler.

