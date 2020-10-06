Pune University Declares PG Entrance Exam Results; Details at unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday declared the result of the postgraduate entrance examinations. The aspirants who had appeared for the Pune University PG examination can check the result at unipune.ac.in. However, it must be noted that the merit list for the same has not been released yet.

Those who have given the Pune University PG exam can check their results on the official website. For doing so, the candidate will need their credentials.

Steps to follow in order to check the result on the website -

Step 1: Visit at unipune.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads ‘OEE Entrance Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open and candidates will be asked to select a course for which you have applied

Step 4: Another page will open and you will be asked to enter your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 5: A different page comprising your result will open. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The Pune University Post Graduate entrance exam was conducted online on September 29 and September 30. The examinations were conducted online this year in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It must be noted that the merit list for the same would be released between October 10 to October 15.

Meanwhile, Pune University has also announced the final-year examinations of 2020. The university has mentioned that the exam will be conducted in this month and has also released hall tickets for the final year exam 2020. The time frame given by the university is between October 5 and October 31.

Even though the time frame has been declared, the exact schedule for exam has not been released. This news in itself is quite a relief for students as they would have been sceptical about the future due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.