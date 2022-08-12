The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) also known as Pune University is offering credit courses online. The courses are available on for free on the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s self-learning platform SWAYAM. Students can register on the official website swayam.gov.in for admission. The application process for all these online courses is open till August 31.

Students who complete these courses will be eligible for a certificate, however, to obtain a certificate, students will have to pass the exam. The exams will be administered following the completion of the course and exact dates are not announced yet.

Which courses are available?

Fundamentals of Office Management and Methods, Indian Classical Dance such as Kathak, Microeconomics, Personality Development, and Communication Skills are among the courses offered via the online platform.

Students can watch video lectures and other related content after the course begins. Aside from that, students would be required to submit assignments and take quizzes every week.

Read: Ashoka University Sets-up Science Advisory Council for Research, Training in Natural Sciences, Computer, Math

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended to students pursuing graduation that they should complete 20 per cent of the course online. Therefore, the SPPU has encouraged all degree-seeking students to take advantage of this opportunity.

Earlier this month, Savitribai Phule Pune University declared the entrance result for the undergraduate courses through the online mode. The Pune University result 2022 includes information about the student’s overall grades, application ID, category, course name, and other details.

The merit list for Pune University will be released soon. Students who attain the minimum cutoff marks will be considered for admission. They will then be required to pay fees for seat confirmation. This year the Pune University entrance exam was held from July 21 to 24

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here