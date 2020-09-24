Pune University Releases Halltickets for Final Year Students; No Clarity about Exam Dates

As the coronavirus lockdown is easing, educational institutes have started the process of examination and admission. Pune University announced the final-year examinations of 2020 to begin in October. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released hall tickets for the final year exam 2020. However, the timetable has not been released yet.

The Pune University has revealed the time frame of the Final Year exams 2020, which are likely to take place between October 5 and October 31. The dates’ announcement has been a relief to the students who have been uncertain about their futures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleges, schools, and other educational institutes have been suspended since March 2020. However, many other students believe the Pune University 2020 hall tickets have been issued only to pacify their angst and no real plan is in place. The absence of a specific timetable is adding to their worries.

The online exam option (because of COVID-19 social distancing norms) with multiple-choice questions will be the first attempt for many students. Some students are frustrated by the university’s lack of support as no question bank has been provided so far. With just two weeks to go for the exams, there is no clarity or information among the students about what to expect.

When questioned about such issues, Mahesh Kakade, controller of examinations at SPPU said the university is still waiting for the question bank from professors. Until that is finalised, and every other work is complete, announcing a timetable would be wrong.

The vice-chancellor of Pune University, however, agreed to a delay and called it unfortunate. He promises the work will be completed in a few more days.