Pune University Semester Exam 2021 to be Held in Online Mode in March

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) to conduct the upcoming SSPU Semester exams 2021in an online mode for all the students, including final-year students. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSPU Semester exams 2021will be held in the month of March, and over 6.5 lakh students are likely to appear in the online examinations. Students can check further details about the conduct of SSPU Semester Exam 2021 on the university's official website athttp://www.unipune.ac.in.

As per the information and time table shared by the varsity, Pune University Semester Exam 2021 for the first-year students are scheduled to be held from March 30, 2021, whereas, the semester exams for the students in the second year and final year students will be conducted from March 15, 2021, onwards. According to the reports, till now, over three lakh students have already registered to appear for the Pune University semester examination 2021.

As the authorities have decided to conduct the Pune University Semester exams 2021 in an online mode, the examination pattern has been tweaked as well. The paper pattern and its format have been changed so as to cater to the need of an hour.The question papers of Pune University semester exams 2021 would include both objective and subjective type questions.

For the first year and second-year students, the question paper will be for a total of 50 marks having Multiple Choice Questions. Students will be given an hour to answer the questions.While for the final year students, thequestion paper will be for a total of 50 marks, having Multiple Choice Questions along with 20 marks of descriptive, long-answer type questions.

Examination for the final year students will be held for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The final year students havealready been evaluated internally for 30 marks for the assignments they have submitted.

Earlier, the Board of Examinations discussed the mode of the Pune University semester exams. The meeting was held after students started a social media campaign requesting for the upcoming semester exams to be held in an online mode. For the students’ safety, Pune University decided to conduct the semester exams in an online format.