Pune University UG, PG Results 2021 Declared: Steps to Check Marks

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently declared results of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of the academic year 2020-21. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of SPPU, unipune.ac.in.

Now, the university has declared the results for various courses including Master of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of science, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and Masters of Laws among others.

SPPU Result 2021: Steps to check results

The students who have appeared in the examination can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: To check the results, first visit the official site of SPPU — unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link of the result tab available on the homepage

Step 3:A new page will open up where candidates can click on the relevant course link

Step 4: Fill in your login credentials and then click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Your result of the examination will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: You can save the result and download it too. Take a printout of the result for future use

From the official website of the university, the students can also download their individual scorecard along with the result. The university had earlier released the results of the various courses including MCom, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, and MBA.

Reportedly, the SPPU recently conducted the semester one exam in the online format due to COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the individual colleges conduct examinations and the internal assessment. However, this time, the external examinations were conducted directly by the SPPU and internal assessment was still managed by respective colleges. The university is yet to receive internal marks from many colleges.

SPPU released the semester one results and several students panicked as their results did not reflect their internal marks.

