Punjab and Haryana High Court PCS (JB) 2019 Revised Final Result Declared

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced Civil Judge (Junior Division) revised final result on its website. All the candidates can check the result from the official website- ppsc.gov.in. The category-wise merit list of the revised final result has been released by the Punjab Public Service Commission.

“In compliance with the judgment dated December 17, 2020, passed by the Supreme Court, the result of Main written examination which was held from November 22, 2019, to November 24, 2019, was revised on January 7, 2021, adding 10 marks in Criminal Law paper and 7.5 marks in Punjabi paper. Consequently, 37 candidates, in addition to 56 candidates whose interviews were conducted from February 10, 2020, to February 13, 2020, were declared qualified for viva-voce. Interviews of these 37 candidates were conducted on January 27, 2021, and January 28, 2021,” read the official notice.

Final Revised Result Of PCS (Jb) Examination 2019-20: Direct Link

How To Check The Final Revised Result Of PCS (JB) Examination 2019-20:

Step 1. Go to the official website

Step 2. On the home page, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link that reads: ‘Final Revised Result For 75 Posts Of Civil Judges Junior Division-Cum Judicial Magistrates In The State Of Punjab Updated 01-02-2021’

Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen

Step 4. On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Revised Result Of Pcs(Jb) Examination 2019-20 Updated 01-02-2021”

Step 5. The final revised result in a PDF format will appear on the screen

Step 6. Search for your roll number

Step 7. Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The Civil Judge Interview was scheduled to be held between February 10 to February 13, 2020, at various exam centres at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Chandigarh.