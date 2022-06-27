Punjab Board 12th Result at pseb.ac.in: When, Where & How to Download PSEB Marksheet

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the Term 2 results for its Class 10 and Class 12 soon. It is likely that the PSEB 12th results 2022 will be announced today, June 27 at 3 PM. While an official announcement is awaited, students can keep their admit cards ready to check scores. The results will be available at pseb.ac.in.

To check score, students need their admit cards handy to check scores, they will have to fill roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards. After results are out, students also need to check the marksheets with admit card to rule out any error.

To be declared passed in the Punjab Board examination for classes 10 and 12, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 percent mark in every subject and overall. In subjects with practical aspects, candidates need to clear theory and practical papers separately.

PSEB, like several other school education boards, had opted for a two-term system for its board examination in this academic year. The Term exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted in December last year, followed by results in May. The Term 2 of Punjab Board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted offline between April 24 and May 23.

The Punjab Board did not hold physical examinations for classes 10 and 12 due to the restriction of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. In 2021, PSEB recorded a pass percentage of 99.93 in Class 10 and 96.48 after students were awarded marks based on an alternate method of evaluation. Class 12 students were awarded marks according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. The Punjab board recorded a pass percentage of 90.98 in its class 12 results in 2020 whereas the success rate in the Class10 examination was 100 percent.

After the announcement of the results, PSEB will start the application process for the reevaluation of marks. Students who are not satisfied with the marks allotted to them may apply for a reevaluation of their answer scripts by paying additional fees. Further, students who fail in a maximum of two subjects also have the option to apply for the supplementary examination. PSEB will start the application process after announcing the result and exams are likely to be held in the last week of July.

