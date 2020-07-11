Punjab Board Cancels Pending PSEB Class 12 Exams; Marks to be Calculated as per Best Three Formulae

Punjab PSEB Board 2020 | Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has taken the decision to cancel the pending PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2020. Now, as the exams have been cancelled for this year, the Punjab State Board has introduced a new method to calculate the marks of the students for the cancelled examinations.

According to the Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the marks will now be allotted as per the best three formulae. Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the evaluators will take students’ best performance with the highest marks obtained in the subjects that have already been conducted before the pandemic outbreak.

In an official statement, Singla stated, “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations of only three subjects, the average of the higher marks obtained in the two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.”

He added that the marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

Singla said that in case of open-school students, the board will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

“The students, who were to appear under golden/final chance category of the PSEB for reappear or compartment, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of the subjects earlier passed by them,” he clarified.

While there are no chances for PSEB to conduct the pending examinations again in the future, and the result will be declared soon, the board will be giving a chance to students who applied for division improvement or reappear. These students will be provided an opportunity in the future without extra fee payment.