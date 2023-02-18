The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for the Class 12 board exam (theory) 2023. As per the latest update, the class 12 exam which was scheduled to be held on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21. The theory paper which has been postponed is the environmental education exam (Code 139). Students who are going to appear for the board exam this year can check the revised timetable on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

The decision has been taken in the view of Hola Mahalla celebrations which will be observed from March 8 to March 10 across the state. The information was provided by the deputy secretary (senior secondary or conduct branch) of the board of education, Manmeet Bhathal, through an official notice. PSEB has further directed the school heads and centre superintendents to ensure that the concerned examinees are aware of the new change.

Also read| UP 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023: More Than 4000 Students Absent On Second Day

PSEB Class 12 revised schedule: How to download

Step 1: Visit PSEB’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “News Press Release” section that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then look for and click on the link that reads - “Revised DateSheet Senior Secondary Examination February/March- 2023 (R-2).”

Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 revised 2023 schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the exam date, timing and other important details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Save, download and keep a printout for future use.

According to the official PSEB schedule, the class 12 board exams will begin on February 20 and end on April 20. The PSEB class 12 theory exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Whereas, the Class 10 examination will be conducted from March 24 to April 20. It will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

Read all the Latest Education News here