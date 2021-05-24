Punjab Board Considering to Hold PSEB Class 12 Exams Only for Main Subjects

The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) is considering holding class 12 exams only or major subjects. This was one of the two suggestions suggested by the centre government in the meeting held on May 23. The second option was to hold exams in MQC or a very short answer-type pattern or 90 minutes. PSEB secretary Krishnan Kumar informed that the state board is more inclined to take up the option of holding exams in a normal pattern but only for major subjects.

Even though in the meeting it was suggested to hold four exams per class including one language paper and the rest three papers for major subejcts, the Punjab Board is considering to hold 12th board exams for three papers only which may or may not include the language paper depending upon the stream selected by the students. Kumar said, “we are considering to hold papers for three major subjects, for instance, physics, chemistry and math subjects for non-medical students, however, which all subjects come under major subjects and how to formulate marks for the minor subjects are all under consideration."

The PSEB officials said that they are ready to conduct exams in whichever form deemed fit, however, the safety of students will be “paramount". “We are ready with our question papers but we also are preparing for the medical protocols. We will conduct the exams with utmost safety. We already have 2600 exam centres and will consider increasing the number further as students will be made to sit six feet apart during the exams," PSEB officials said while addressing media.

PSEB also said that the exam centers will be allotted to each student within a radius of three kilometers from their respective homes. Students whose body temperature increases over the normal limit will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. For these students or any other COVID-affected candidate, the PSEB will hold re-exams two months after the conduct of the main exam. The PSEB 12th exam dates are likely to be announced in June. Over 3.18 lakh students have registered with Punjab Board to appear for the PSEB 12th exams.

