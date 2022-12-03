Punjab Board Exams 2023: PSEB Releases Exam Dates for Class 10, 12

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the schedule for the board exams for classes 10 and 12. The Punjab board exams will begin in February/March next year. The theoretical board exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on April 18. Grade 12 theoretical board exams will begin a month earlier, on February 20. They will end on April 13.

PSEB also announced the final exam dates for grades 5 and 8. For class 5, the annual exams will start on February 16 and conclude within eight days. For grade 8, the exams will go on slightly longer, stretching from February 20 to March 6. The practical board exams for class 10 and 12 vocational and pre-vocational subjects will be conducted before the theoretical tests from January 23 to February 1. Meanwhile, practical exams for National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects of grades 10 and 12 will be conducted after the theoretical exams.

So far, the state board has only declared the beginning and ending dates of the exams. The Punjab Board Exam 2023 datesheet is yet to be announced. PSEB’s official notification states that the complete schedule with subject-wise dates would release soon on the official website. Students can check the full schedule on the state board’s official website, pseb.ac.in, as and when it is released.

According to Indian Express, a total of 3,01,700 appeared for class 12 exams this year. Out of these, 2,92,530 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 96.96 per cent. Pathankot remained the best-performing district. The top three positions in the state board exams were bagged by girls this year. The number of students who gave the class 10 exams was registered at 3,11,545 students, out of these, 3,08,627 students passed.

