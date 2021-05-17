Punjab Board PSEB Results 2021: Know Passing Marks, How to Check Result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results for class 8 and class 10 on Monday, May 17. This year, the results have been declared based on special criterion without conducting any exams. Students can now download a copy of their scorecards from the official Punjab Board website pseb.ac.in from May 18 onwards. While checking the results the students must ensure that they have their roll number and password handy.

Of the total 3,21,384 students who registered for the class 10 eams, as many as 3,21,163 students have been promoted to the next class. The pass percentage has been registered at 99.93 per cent. A total of 3,07,272 students had registered for class 8 of which 3,06,894 have passed the class and been promoted to the next class. The pass percentage is 99.88 per cent.

Punjab Board PSEB Results 2021: How to Check Result

In order to check the class 8 and class 10 result on the official website, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for Punjab Board’s website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to the result. Click on the link according to the class result you want to check

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your roll number and password. Carefully enter the details and hit the submit button

Step 4: The scorecard will open in a new page

Step 5: Hit the download button and take a print of the same for future reference

PSEB Punjab Board Result 2021: Passing Marks

Those who are in class 10 are required to score at least 33 marks in all subjects except Punjabi/Punjab History and Culture. The minimum passing marks for Punjabi/Punjab History and Culture is 25. The passing marks for Class 8 students is 33 in each subject.

PSEB Punjab Board Result 2021: Not happy with marks, here’s what to do

This year the students have been given marks on the basis of internal assessments due to the ongoing pandemic condition. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their score can appear for the exams which will be conducted later when the COVID-19 situation is better.

In case there is any query regarding the result the class 8 students can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in and class 10 students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb@punjab.gov.in

