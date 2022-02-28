Punjab Board Releases Term 1 Re-exam Datesheet for Classes 5, 8

The Punjab Board of Secondary Education has released the exam datesheet for the term 1 re-examination of classes 5 and 8 for the academic year 2021-22. As per the PSEB notification on pseb.ac.in, the board re-examination will be held between March 5 and 8. The examinations are slated to be conducted offline in pen and paper mode with a duration of three hours. Schools have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the exams.

For class 5, the re-examination will be held for first and second language papers and mathematics. For class 8, the re-exams are for first, second language, English and science papers.

Also read| TSBE Tripura Board Term 1 Madhyamik, HS Results Declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The PSEB has divided the current academic year into two parts with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. While the term 1 exam was held for main subjects with multiple type questions, the term 2 examinations are slated to be conducted with long answer type questions. The final result will be prepared by averaging the candidates’ performance in both terms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Punjab board has also declared the date for the term 2 examinations of classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. Starting with the class 5 board exam on March 15, the examination schedule will go till May 12 for the last exam of classes 10 and 12.

As per PSEB, the class 5 exams will be conducted between March 15 and March 23, followed by class 8 exams between April 4 to 22. The term 2 exams of classes 12 and 10 will begin from April 7 and 25, respectively. Students will be allotted away centres, however, for special students, the exam will be conducted in their home schools.

Read| CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How Will Final Result be Calculated?

Last year, PSEB had to cancel the board examination in wake of the spike in cases during the second wave of COVID-19. With the physical examination getting cancelled, students were evaluated based on their performance in pre-boards, internal examination and past performances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.