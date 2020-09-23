Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Punjab Cabinet Approves Filling of 8,393 Posts of Pre-primary Teachers in Govt Schools

Though 12,000 pre-primary teachers need to be appointed, Punjab's current fiscal position had prevented the Finance Department from approving such recruitments, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

IANS

Updated:September 23, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Punjab Cabinet Approves Filling of 8,393 Posts of Pre-primary Teachers in Govt Schools
Students wearing protective masks listen to their teacher as they maintain social distancing at a Kolkata school during a demonstration on protective measures against Covid-19, on June 8, 2020. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the filling of 8,393 posts of pre-primary teachers with the aim to make government pre-primary schools more competitive vis-a-vis private institutions and increase student enrolment.

Relaxation in age and special credit would be given to existing experienced volunteers working in the Education Department at the time of recruitment.

The state Cabinet gave the go-ahead to the departmental service rules for pre-primary schoolteachers.

Though 12,000 pre-primary teachers need to be appointed, Punjab's current fiscal position had prevented the Finance Department from approving such recruitments, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said while chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.

All efforts would be made to recruit the remaining personnel at the earliest, Amarinder Singh assured while stressing the importance of strengthening pre-primary teaching in government schools.

According to a CMO spokesperson, 8,393 posts would be filled, calculated on the basis of one teacher for every 30 students on the rolls in pre-primary schools at present.

The School Education Department will ensure the completion of rationalisation before advertising the posts.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading