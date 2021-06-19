Punjab Cancels Class 12 Board Exams, Result Based CBSE's Formula

Punjab government on Saturday announced the cancellation of class 12 board exams due to the Covid pandemic. State education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE.

Singla said as many as 3,08,000 students had been enrolled in class 12 in government, aided, and private schools under the PSEB in 2020-21 academic session. He added that it was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that as per the formula adopted by CBSE, the PSEB too will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively.

He said that the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10th and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in classes 11th and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in class 12th.

“In case of those students who have changed stream after class 11th, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in class 10th and weightage on the basis of the PreBoard + Practical Examination + Internal assessment obtained in class 12th,” the minister added.

The school education minister said that the details about the execution of the parameters decided would be made public on the PSEB Website, login id of schools also. He added that the school heads would be responsible for uploading the marks of classes 10th, 11th and 12th on the portal and the result is expected to be declared on or before July 31.

