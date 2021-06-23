Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces 4362 Police Constable Posts

The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on June 21 announced the vacancy of 4,362 police constables. Out of the total, 2,346 people will be recruited in the armed cadre while 2,016 individuals will be recruited in the district cadre. Furthermore, he said that 33 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. Details regarding these vacancies can be checked at the Punjab Police’s official website.

The date for the written examination has been finalised as September 25 and September 26. The aspirants can start registering themselves for the post from July 15.

All those who are willing to apply should have at least passed class 12 examination from a recognised school or board. The aspirant mandatorily needs to clear class 12 with Punjabi as a subject. He/she could also have cleared any other equivalent examination in Punjabi.

Stadiums & grounds of Police Lines, Colleges, Schools etc would be open to the aspiring candidates in all districts. Coaches of Police & Sports Departments would be available for guidance to the applicants. 33% of those recruited will be women. #PunjabPoliceRecruitment2021 (2/2)— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 21, 2021

The written exam will include questions from topics like general awareness, language skills, digital literacy and awareness, mental ability and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude and numerical skills. The exam will be in the multiple choice question format.

Those aspirants who pass the written test will be qualified for the physical eligibility test. Once that is done a final merit list will be released regarding the qualified candidates and will be made available on the official website. It must be noted that there will be no marks for the physical test, but clearing it is exceedingly important.

The Punjab government has also decided to keep all grounds and stadiums of police line school, college etc open so that people can prepare well. The chief minister has also made it clear that trainers and coaches of the police and the sports department will be there for better guidance of aspiring candidates.

Currently, the official notification regarding the post has not been released by Punjab police. However, aspiring people have been asked to closely monitor the website for all updates.

