CBSE Board Exams 2022: Punjab CM Says Keeping Punjabi in Minor Subjects Against 'Spirit of Constitution'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has bifurcated subjects into major and minor lists for term 1 board exams 2022. This is the first time that subjects will be divided into multiple categories. As per the list released by CBSE, Punjabi is part of the minor subjects list. This has not gone down well with the Punjab government.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit S Channi took to Twitter and said, “I firmly oppose the CBSE’s authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi."

Punjab’s education and higher education and languages minister Pargat Singh termed it as “unfortunate" and appealed to the central board to reconsider its decision.

CBSE in its official statement said, “it is clarified that the classification of subjects has been done purely on the administrative ground for the purpose of the conduct of term–1 exams based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject and in no way reflects the importance of subjects as major or minor. Every subject is equally important from an academic point of view."

“Punjabi is one of the regional languages being offered. All the regional languages have been put under the minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations," added the board.

Singh termed the decision by CBSE to include all the regional languages in the minor subjects as a conspiracy to wean students away from their mother tongue. He also said that the step is a gross injustice to the students of the State and is in total contravention to the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Divulging more, the Minister said that at least in the concerned states the mother tongue must be included in the main subjects such as in Punjab it is Punjabi. “If need be then I would call upon the Union Education Minister to impress upon him to roll back the decision", added Pargat Singh.

