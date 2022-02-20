Punjab Elections: Education Qualification of Chief Minister Candidates

The Punjab assembly election was conducted today at 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts between 8 am to 6 pm. Some of the top names who have been nominated for the position of the Chief Minister of the state include Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann, Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Lok Congress’s Captain Amarinder Singh, and Parkash Singh Badal. Let’s check out the educational qualification of these CM candidates.

Bhagwant Mann

Comedian turned politician, Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab Assembly elections. Born in a Jat Sikh family in Satoj village of Sangrur district, Punjab, he pursued his graduation from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. He also made a television programme, Jugnu Mast Mast for Alpha ETC Punjabi. In 2008, Mann competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus.

Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress’s chief ministerial face was born in the village of Makrauna Kalan, Punjab. He studied law at Panjab University and has an MBA degree from PTU Jalandhar. He is currently pursuing PhD from Panjab University Chandigarh with Professor Emanual Nahar as his guide.

Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal was born in Abul Khurana, near Malout to a Jat Sikh family. He graduated from Forman Christian College in Lahore.

Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal is the Shiromani Akali Dal president and is currently an MP from the Ferozpur constituency. He studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and completed an MA Honours in Economics from Panjab University Chandigarh from 1980 to 1984 and an MBA from California State University, Los Angeles.

Captain Amarinder Singh

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had to earlier resign following a feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, formed a new party Punjab Lok Congress after forging an alliance with BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal. He is now contesting for the assembly elections in Patiala. He had attended the Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Lawrence School in Kasauli, and The Doon School, Dehradun.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

A cricketer turned politician, Sidhu is contesting the assembly election from the Amritsar East constituency. Sidhu had begun his political career with the BJP but later shifted to Congress. He is an alumnus of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala. He had studied at HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

