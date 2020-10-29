Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020: Date of Exam Extended to November 29

The Department of School Education of the Punjab government has extended the date of Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Recruitment Exam 2020 for various subjects for the year 2020. The Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 exams will now be conducted on November 29, 2020. According to a spokesperson of the Department of School Education, the Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 advertisement for 2364 teachers was released earlier this year on March 6.

The written exams for Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 will be conducted from 10 am to 11:40 am on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). An official communiqué from the state government said that the hiring is intended to fill in various vacant posts that have led to shortage in the teaching staff across the state.

Visit the official website for information in detail: https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/

The Department has also announced that it will open a window for correction of Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 forms, allowing the candidates who have applied for the ETT posts before to make necessary changes in their particulars. The window for change for Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 Exam will open from November 2, 12 pm noon to November 3, 12 pm noon. Candidates must freeze and submit their forms within this period.

Direct Link to Candidate Login Portal: https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT1646/

The Elementary Teacher Training is a 2-year undergraduate course of diploma level done on a full-time basis. The 2-year duration of the course is divided into four semesters. Some of the top educational institutes which offer the Elementary Teacher Training include, Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar), APS College of Education, Amity University (Noida), RIMT University (Gobindgarh) among others.

The lower age limit to apply for the Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 post is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 37 years. Apart from this, the Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 eligibility also depends on the score obtained by the candidate in the graduation examination. According to the recruitment notice, a candidate must have scores 55 per cent or more in graduation.

The Punjab ETT Teachers Recruitment 2020 examination fee for the general candidates applying for the post is Rs 1000, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 500.