Punjab Govt Allows Parents to Buy School Uniforms, Books from Any Place of Choice

In a bid to end the monopoly and erratic pricing of uniforms and books by schools, the Punjab government has allowed parents to buy the same from any place of their choice. This comes after many schools were making it compulsory for parents to buy the essentials from either schools or vendors provided by schools.

In a notice, the Punjab government said, “all unaided institutions to notify and display the specifications of uniform and books at the conspicuous place and the parents shall be at liberty to purchase such uniforms and books from any place of their choice."

Each unaided institute will publish the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of at least vendors in the nearby places where the prescribed books and uniform are available and parents select the pace of their choosing.

The state government has asked class C schools to enlist three, class B schools to enlist five, and class A schools to enlist 10 vendors for the books. In the case of schools based in areas including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Bathinda, the number of shops listed should be 20.

Schools have been given a time of seven days to share the list of such shops. In case of any inclusion or exclusion of any vendors from the list, the schools will have to update the authorities.

In case of a change in the design of the uniform, students will be given a period of two years to buy the new uniform and till that time students should be allowed to wear an existing uniform.

The AAP government has also asked the district education officers to form inspection teams to ensure strict compliance with orders. The teams will complete an inspection of schools within 15 days from receipt of the list of shops by the unaided schools and will submit a report within seven days.

